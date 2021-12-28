Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.