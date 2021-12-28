Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

