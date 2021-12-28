Intrust Bank NA Acquires 961 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

NYSE CIEN opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,053 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.