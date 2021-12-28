Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IKTSY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Intertek Group stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

