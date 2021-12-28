Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Billion

Analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $18.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.35 billion and the lowest is $18.29 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $73.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.88. 277,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,329,536. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

