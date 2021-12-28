Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $22.65

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $23.14. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 2,351 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

