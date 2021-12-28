Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 11,625 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VEEV stock traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, reaching $258.41. 443,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,528. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

