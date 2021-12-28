Insider Buying: TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Acquires 748,957 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,914.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87. TMC the metals company Inc has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMC shares. Benchmark started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

