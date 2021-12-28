Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inhibrx by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

