ING Groep NV Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

