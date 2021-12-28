ING Groep NV Purchases 66 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,940.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

