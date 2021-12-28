ING Groep NV Purchases 137 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Amundi bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 187,871 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.89. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.