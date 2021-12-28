ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $48,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after buying an additional 557,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $24,524,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $20,510,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.