ING Groep NV Has $839,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

ING Groep NV grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 66.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

