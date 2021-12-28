ING Groep NV Has $223.44 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,461.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,440.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

