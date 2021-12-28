Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFJPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Informa alerts:

IFJPY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.