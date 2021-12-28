INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ:INDT opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $80.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.40.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

