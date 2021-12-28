iMe Lab Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.99 or 0.07920410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00077154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,999.76 or 1.00051436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

