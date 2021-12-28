Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 55.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 52.6% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $14,458.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,349.72 or 1.00933872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032998 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.73 or 0.01210235 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,505,811 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,638 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

