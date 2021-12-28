Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $5,281.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.02 or 0.07928373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00078423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.86 or 0.99902700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.