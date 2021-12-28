iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.08. iCAD has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iCAD news, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 38,750 shares worth $376,625. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iCAD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

