I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $1,738.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00286672 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003736 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015470 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000154 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,310,055 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

