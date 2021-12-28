Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

