Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

HST stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

