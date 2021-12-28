Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.66. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $650.21 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. Analysts expect that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

