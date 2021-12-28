HoDooi (HOD) Hits Market Cap of $8.83 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.04 or 0.07903638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.34 or 1.00302231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051715 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

