HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) vs. Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Financial Contrast

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Global Blue Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 18.01 $42.54 million $0.29 10.62 Global Blue Group $52.18 million 23.63 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 79.88% 63.04% 50.49% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Global Blue Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

