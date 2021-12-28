Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.80.

Shares of EGP opened at $222.19 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $222.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.10.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.