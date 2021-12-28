Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

