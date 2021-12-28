Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $167,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.