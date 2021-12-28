Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 821 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 821 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

