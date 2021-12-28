Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $154,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,582 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70.

