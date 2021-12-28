Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 232,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

