Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

HCCI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.01. 53,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,301. The firm has a market cap of $774.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

