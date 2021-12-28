Hegic Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $51.80 million and $5.41 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 697,511,349 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

