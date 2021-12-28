Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $418.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $415.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 83,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,326. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

