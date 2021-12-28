Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $31.69 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 166.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

