Head to Head Contrast: Fang (NYSE:SFUN) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marin Software and Fang’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 2.02 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -4.11 Fang $216.15 million 0.14 -$6.46 million ($2.66) -1.31

Fang has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marin Software and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Fang N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fang beats Marin Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

