Head to Head Contrast: Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) vs. Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Redwire alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Redwire and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 2 0 0 2.00

Redwire presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.04%. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redwire and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.79 $137.70 million $1.71 26.96

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Profitability

This table compares Redwire and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire N/A N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.55% 52.80% 6.60%

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats Redwire on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector. The Real Estate segment operates through Easton Development Company, LLC in re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of excess real estate assets. The company was founded by William O’Neil on September 29, 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.