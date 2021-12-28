Head-To-Head Analysis: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) versus Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaWorld Entertainment and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78 Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $71.11, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Gambling.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 10.84% -284.45% 6.99% Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Gambling.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 12.04 -$312.32 million $1.72 39.11 Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 12.65 $15.15 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

