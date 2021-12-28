Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) Senior Officer John Patrick Griffin Sells 1,500 Shares

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) Senior Officer John Patrick Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.46, for a total value of C$65,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,253,951.38.

TSE:HWD opened at C$19.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.78. Hardwoods Distribution Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$16.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

