Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 161.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

