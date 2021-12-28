Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $108.51 million and $498,455.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,809.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.97 or 0.08006660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00307308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.84 or 0.00928336 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.80 or 0.00438815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.71 or 0.00256660 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 451,954,892 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.