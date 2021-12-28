HaloDAO (RNBW) Market Cap Tops $410,508.94

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $410,508.94 and $11,780.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07954700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,523.16 or 0.99785374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008126 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

