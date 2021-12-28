GWM Advisors LLC Sells 992 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

