GWM Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 537,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 901.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,667,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

