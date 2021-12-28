GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SilverBow Resources worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,749,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

NYSE:SBOW opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $384.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.62. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.