GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 949 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 949 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $129,504,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 280,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 295.1% in the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,952,000 after purchasing an additional 231,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $279.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,104.23, a PEG ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

