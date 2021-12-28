GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,143 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX stock opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

