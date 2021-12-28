Gulden (NLG) One Day Volume Tops $19,308.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $19,308.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00308716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,709,446 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.